AXOL Price Today

The live AXOL (AXOL) price today is $ 0, with a 13.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current AXOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AXOL.

AXOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 465,895, with a circulating supply of 1.00B AXOL. During the last 24 hours, AXOL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.079047, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AXOL moved +0.35% in the last hour and +26.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.67K.

AXOL (AXOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 465.90K$ 465.90K $ 465.90K Volume (24H) $ 2.67K$ 2.67K $ 2.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 465.90K$ 465.90K $ 465.90K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AXOL is $ 465.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.67K. The circulating supply of AXOL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 465.90K.