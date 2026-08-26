Which blockchain network does Arrland RUM run on?

Arrland RUM operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of RUM?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of 5.06% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Arrland RUM belong to?

Arrland RUM falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Shooting Games,On-chain Gaming,Gaming Utility Token category. This classification helps investors compare RUM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Arrland RUM?

Its market capitalization is $134959, placing the asset at rank #5091. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of RUM is currently circulating?

There are 1084125639.4243364 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Arrland RUM today?

Over the past day, RUM generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Arrland RUM fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.