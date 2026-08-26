Aquabank bTether Price Today

The live Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUSDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per BUSDT.

Aquabank bTether currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 294,887, with a circulating supply of 294.47K BUSDT. During the last 24 hours, BUSDT traded between $ 0.998143 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.028, while the all-time low was $ 0.981622.

In short-term performance, BUSDT moved +0.05% in the last hour and +0.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 168.19K.

Aquabank bTether (BUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 294.89K$ 294.89K $ 294.89K Volume (24H) $ 168.19K$ 168.19K $ 168.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 294.89K$ 294.89K $ 294.89K Circulation Supply 294.47K 294.47K 294.47K Total Supply 294,468.06611 294,468.06611 294,468.06611

The current Market Cap of Aquabank bTether is $ 294.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 168.19K. The circulating supply of BUSDT is 294.47K, with a total supply of 294468.06611. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 294.89K.