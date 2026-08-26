Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Aquabank bAUSD price today is 0.99998 USD.BAUSD market cap is 75,050 USD. Track real-time BAUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Aquabank bAUSD price today is 0.99998 USD.BAUSD market cap is 75,050 USD. Track real-time BAUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About BAUSD

BAUSD Price Info

What is BAUSD

BAUSD Official Website

BAUSD Tokenomics

BAUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Aquabank bAUSD Logo

Aquabank bAUSD Price (BAUSD)

Unlisted

1 BAUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.999951
$0.999951$0.999951
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:01:22 (UTC+8)

Aquabank bAUSD Price Today

The live Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) price today is $ 0.99998, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99998 per BAUSD.

Aquabank bAUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 75,050, with a circulating supply of 75.05K BAUSD. During the last 24 hours, BAUSD traded between $ 0.99881 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.005, while the all-time low was $ 0.990295.

In short-term performance, BAUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 308.76K.

Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) Market Information

$ 75.05K
$ 75.05K$ 75.05K

$ 308.76K
$ 308.76K$ 308.76K

$ 75.05K
$ 75.05K$ 75.05K

75.05K
75.05K 75.05K

75,051.816206
75,051.816206 75,051.816206

The current Market Cap of Aquabank bAUSD is $ 75.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 308.76K. The circulating supply of BAUSD is 75.05K, with a total supply of 75051.816206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.05K.

Aquabank bAUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.99881
$ 0.99881$ 0.99881
24H Low
$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001
24H High

$ 0.99881
$ 0.99881$ 0.99881

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005

$ 0.990295
$ 0.990295$ 0.990295

+0.00%

+0.09%

+0.12%

+0.12%

Price Prediction for Aquabank bAUSD

Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BAUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Aquabank bAUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Aquabank bAUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BAUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Aquabank bAUSD Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Aquabank bAUSD

What is the live value of Aquabank bAUSD today?

Today, Aquabank bAUSD trades at $0.99998, experiencing a price movement of 0.09% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is BAUSD right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Aquabank bAUSD have today?

Aquabank bAUSD holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has BAUSD traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between $0.99881 and $1.001. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for BAUSD?

A total of $-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Aquabank bAUSD's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a LP Tokens,Avalanche Ecosystem,AquaBank Ecosystem asset built on --, BAUSD's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aquabank bAUSD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:01:22 (UTC+8)

Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Aquabank bAUSD

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1509
$0.1509$0.1509

+403.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1968
$1.1968$1.1968

+1,096.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007947
$0.007947$0.007947

+3.49%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.6780
$0.6780$0.6780

-8.27%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.6500
$2.6500$2.6500

+1.92%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1968
$1.1968$1.1968

+1,096.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1509
$0.1509$0.1509

+403.00%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.042496
$0.042496$0.042496

+50.74%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02283
$0.02283$0.02283

+40.92%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007081
$0.0007081$0.0007081

+14.11%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage