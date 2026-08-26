Aquabank bAUSD Price Today

The live Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) price today is $ 0.99998, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99998 per BAUSD.

Aquabank bAUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 75,050, with a circulating supply of 75.05K BAUSD. During the last 24 hours, BAUSD traded between $ 0.99881 (low) and $ 1.001 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.005, while the all-time low was $ 0.990295.

In short-term performance, BAUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 308.76K.

Aquabank bAUSD (BAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.05K$ 75.05K $ 75.05K Volume (24H) $ 308.76K$ 308.76K $ 308.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.05K$ 75.05K $ 75.05K Circulation Supply 75.05K 75.05K 75.05K Total Supply 75,051.816206 75,051.816206 75,051.816206

The current Market Cap of Aquabank bAUSD is $ 75.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 308.76K. The circulating supply of BAUSD is 75.05K, with a total supply of 75051.816206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.05K.