apyUSD Price Today

The live apyUSD (APYUSD) price today is $ 1.37, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current APYUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.37 per APYUSD.

apyUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 185,663,040, with a circulating supply of 136.01M APYUSD. During the last 24 hours, APYUSD traded between $ 1.35 (low) and $ 1.36 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,799.87, while the all-time low was $ 0.97356.

In short-term performance, APYUSD moved +0.03% in the last hour and +3.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

apyUSD (APYUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 185.66M$ 185.66M $ 185.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 185.66M$ 185.66M $ 185.66M Circulation Supply 136.01M 136.01M 136.01M Total Supply 136,007,964.4274249 136,007,964.4274249 136,007,964.4274249

The current Market Cap of apyUSD is $ 185.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of APYUSD is 136.01M, with a total supply of 136007964.4274249. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 185.66M.