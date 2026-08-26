Anon Inu Price Today

The live Anon Inu (AINU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current AINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AINU.

Anon Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 554,436, with a circulating supply of 501.00T AINU. During the last 24 hours, AINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AINU moved -0.18% in the last hour and +13.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Anon Inu (AINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 554.44K$ 554.44K $ 554.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 554.46K$ 554.46K $ 554.46K Circulation Supply 501.00T 501.00T 501.00T Total Supply 501,002,922,370,720.0 501,002,922,370,720.0 501,002,922,370,720.0

The current Market Cap of Anon Inu is $ 554.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AINU is 501.00T, with a total supply of 501002922370720.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 554.46K.