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The live ANI Token price today is 0.00269449 USD.ANI market cap is 257,514 USD. Track real-time ANI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ANI Token price today is 0.00269449 USD.ANI market cap is 257,514 USD. Track real-time ANI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ANI Token Price (ANI)

Unlisted

1 ANI to USD Live Price:

$0.00264066
$0.00264066$0.00264066
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ANI Token (ANI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:57:33 (UTC+8)

ANI Token Price Today

The live ANI Token (ANI) price today is $ 0.00269449, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00269449 per ANI.

ANI Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 257,514, with a circulating supply of 95.57M ANI. During the last 24 hours, ANI traded between $ 0.00263948 (low) and $ 0.00269568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00534324, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANI moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.80.

ANI Token (ANI) Market Information

$ 257.51K
$ 257.51K$ 257.51K

$ 31.80
$ 31.80$ 31.80

$ 257.51K
$ 257.51K$ 257.51K

95.57M
95.57M 95.57M

95,567,535.49684371
95,567,535.49684371 95,567,535.49684371

The current Market Cap of ANI Token is $ 257.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.80. The circulating supply of ANI is 95.57M, with a total supply of 95567535.49684371. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.51K.

ANI Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00263948
$ 0.00263948$ 0.00263948
24H Low
$ 0.00269568
$ 0.00269568$ 0.00269568
24H High

$ 0.00263948
$ 0.00263948$ 0.00263948

$ 0.00269568
$ 0.00269568$ 0.00269568

$ 0.00534324
$ 0.00534324$ 0.00534324

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

-0.04%

+0.01%

+0.01%

Price Prediction for ANI Token

ANI Token (ANI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ANI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ANI Token (ANI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ANI Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ANI Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ANI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ANI Token Price Prediction.

What is ANI Token (ANI)

ANI is a fair-launch token with a mathematically defined floor price that is supported by a self-growing treasury. It features an integrated DEX with liquidity that automatically deepens based on project size. A 1% trading fee is split equally between permanently burning tokens and growing the treasury, both of which raise the floor price. Additionally, the treasury and liquidity reserves generate rebase revenue through their staked Ethena exposure. Every interaction with the protocol (buys, sells, burns, raids, rebases) raises the floor price as the treasury grows and the supply shrinks.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About ANI Token

How much is ANI Token worth right now?

ANI Token is currently trading at $0.00269449, with a price movement of -0.04% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ANI going up or down today?

ANI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Hydra Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is ANI Token today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ANI.

What makes ANI Token different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Hydra Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, ANI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ANI exists in the market?

There are 95567535.49684371 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is ANI Token's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.00534324, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ANI Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:57:33 (UTC+8)

ANI Token (ANI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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