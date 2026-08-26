ANI Token Price Today

The live ANI Token (ANI) price today is $ 0.00269449, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00269449 per ANI.

ANI Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 257,514, with a circulating supply of 95.57M ANI. During the last 24 hours, ANI traded between $ 0.00263948 (low) and $ 0.00269568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00534324, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANI moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.80.

ANI Token (ANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.51K$ 257.51K $ 257.51K Volume (24H) $ 31.80$ 31.80 $ 31.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 257.51K$ 257.51K $ 257.51K Circulation Supply 95.57M 95.57M 95.57M Total Supply 95,567,535.49684371 95,567,535.49684371 95,567,535.49684371

The current Market Cap of ANI Token is $ 257.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.80. The circulating supply of ANI is 95.57M, with a total supply of 95567535.49684371. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.51K.