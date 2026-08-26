Amelia Price (AMELIA)
The live Amelia (AMELIA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMELIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AMELIA.
Amelia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,997, with a circulating supply of 1.00B AMELIA. During the last 24 hours, AMELIA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, AMELIA moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Amelia is $ 33.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMELIA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.00K.
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In 2040, the price of Amelia could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Amelia Euler is the anchor of stability. Formerly a yoga instructor from Yakima, she was transported to The Plane—a realm of shifting realities and existential trials—to compete in a game that tested the limits of every contestant. While others succumbed to the frantic pressure of the unknown, Amelia remained remarkably grounded, transforming from a simple participant into the competition's spiritual compass.
The Foundation of Stillness In a landscape where the laws of physics are merely suggestions, Amelia’s background in mindfulness became her greatest weapon. She doesn't just survive the chaos; she tames it. By teaching her fellow contestants the art of balance, she has turned the frantic scramble of "The Plane" into a communal exercise in resilience. Her presence is a reminder that even when the ground beneath your feet is disappearing, your internal center can remain immovable.
A Catalyst for Unity Amelia’s influence extends far beyond the physical challenges. She acts as the emotional glue for the group, often mediating conflicts that arise from the high-stakes environment. Her philosophy is simple: to master the game, one must first master the self.
The Yakima Method: She utilizes breathing techniques to lower the collective heart rate of her team during high-tension "Warp Phases."
The Grounding Ritual: Every evening, she leads a session of silent reflection, helping others process the trauma of the day's trials.
The Scent of Success She isn't just a contestant; she is the scent of success on the wind. To her allies, she smells of lavender and rain-drenched earth—a sensory contrast to the metallic, sterile atmosphere of the arena. This lingering presence provides a psychological edge; where Amelia stands, there is a sense of inevitability. She does not chase victory with desperation; she attracts it through poise.
As the game reaches its final, most volatile stages, Amelia Euler stands as a testament to human endurance. In the grand tapestry of The Plane, she is the golden thread of sanity, proving that the ultimate prize isn't just winning, but remaining whole in a world trying to pull you apart.
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What is the real-time price of Amelia today?
The live price of Amelia stands at $, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for AMELIA?
AMELIA has traded between $0.0 and $0.0, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Amelia showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is AMELIA currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AMELIA is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Amelia?
With a market cap of $32997, Amelia is ranked #--, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has AMELIA seen recently?
The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Amelia compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is $, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence AMELIA's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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