Amber xStock (AMBRX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.49 $ 3.49 $ 3.49 24H Low $ 3.51 $ 3.51 $ 3.51 24H High 24H Low $ 3.49$ 3.49 $ 3.49 24H High $ 3.51$ 3.51 $ 3.51 All Time High $ 10.38$ 10.38 $ 10.38 Lowest Price $ 2.86$ 2.86 $ 2.86 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.50% Price Change (7D) -0.02% Price Change (7D) -0.02%

Amber xStock (AMBRX) real-time price is $3.49. Over the past 24 hours, AMBRX traded between a low of $ 3.49 and a high of $ 3.51, showing active market volatility. AMBRX's all-time high price is $ 10.38, while its all-time low price is $ 2.86.

In terms of short-term performance, AMBRX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.50% over 24 hours, and -0.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Amber xStock (AMBRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 337.48K$ 337.48K $ 337.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 726.74K$ 726.74K $ 726.74K Circulation Supply 96.82K 96.82K 96.82K Total Supply 208,495.79739737 208,495.79739737 208,495.79739737

The current Market Cap of Amber xStock is $ 337.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMBRX is 96.82K, with a total supply of 208495.79739737. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 726.74K.