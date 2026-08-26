AMATO Price Today

The live AMATO (AMATO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMATO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AMATO.

AMATO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,021, with a circulating supply of 350.48M AMATO. During the last 24 hours, AMATO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0196137, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AMATO moved +0.12% in the last hour and +4.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.60.

AMATO (AMATO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.02K$ 47.02K $ 47.02K Volume (24H) $ 13.60$ 13.60 $ 13.60 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 134.16K$ 134.16K $ 134.16K Circulation Supply 350.48M 350.48M 350.48M Total Supply 999,973,231.483668 999,973,231.483668 999,973,231.483668

The current Market Cap of AMATO is $ 47.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.60. The circulating supply of AMATO is 350.48M, with a total supply of 999973231.483668. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134.16K.