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Top Anime-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Anime-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 5.215
+1.26%
-6.11%
+23.91%
$ 94.27M
$ 31.08K
2
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002634
+0.92%
-6.66%
+4.90%
$ 14.59M
$ 18.80M
3
$ 0.01695
+0.24%
-2.15%
+10.41%
$ 12.02M
$ 3.31M
4
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000011608
-0.12%
-27.50%
+267.49%
$ 8.36M
$ 13.88B
5
PsyopAnime
PsyopAnime
PSYOPANIME
$ 0.00129986
-0.76%
-0.06%
+26.27%
$ 1.30M
$ 56.11K
6
WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games
WAGMIGAMES
$ 4.80004E-7
+1.21%
-11.36%
-24.68%
$ 1.02M
--
7
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000841
0.00%
+5.13%
+31.61%
$ 866.23K
$ 2.03M
8
Giko Cat
Giko Cat
GIKO
$ 0.067064
+0.22%
-0.05%
+6.47%
$ 670.44K
$ 10.84K
9
Shiro Neko
Shiro Neko
SHIRO
$ 0.0000000009581
-0.10%
+0.09%
+3.21%
$ 637.05K
$ 57.34T
10
Luffy
Luffy
LUFFY
$ 1.127E-5
-0.79%
-2.10%
+11.03%
$ 581.53K
--
11
SAD HAMSTER
SAD HAMSTER
HAMMY
$ 0.00036003
-0.30%
-0.16%
+39.77%
$ 360.09K
$ 6.62K
12
SroomAI DAO
SroomAI DAO
SHR0
$ 0.00012709
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 139.80K
$ 93.08
13
Pockemy
Pockemy
PKM
$ 0.00012564
+0.17%
-0.02%
+16.28%
$ 125.62K
$ 667.64
14
Avarik Saga
Avarik Saga
AVRK
$ 0.00059176
-0.06%
+0.01%
-2.48%
$ 113.22K
$ 304.14
15
Utopia
Utopia
UTOPIA
$ 8.462E-5
+0.09%
-2.71%
+5.58%
$ 82.72K
--
16
State of Mika by Virtuals
State of Mika by Virtuals
STATE
$ 5.571E-5
+0.25%
-7.19%
+19.50%
$ 55.92K
--
17
AMATO
AMATO
AMATO
$ 0.00013362
+0.50%
-0.03%
-4.23%
$ 46.87K
$ 13.55
18
NDQ666
NDQ666
NDQ
$ 2.555E-5
-1.20%
+3.76%
+28.72%
$ 25.55K
--
19
Super Suiyan
Super Suiyan
SUIYAN
$ 2.08E-6
0.00%
0.00%
+6.12%
$ 20.78K
--
20
Mirai The WhiteRabbit
Mirai The WhiteRabbit
MIRAI
$ 4.8105E-8
0.00%
+0.43%
+19.17%
$ 20.24K
--
21
Anime
Anime
ANI
$ 0.00023911
+0.44%
-0.31%
-20.59%
$ 16.51K
$ 8.42K
22
MemeCoinGirl
MemeCoinGirl
MIKO
$ 1.4666E-7
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 14.67K
--
23
Aiden Guo
Aiden Guo
AIDEN
$ 1.237E-5
+0.24%
-7.34%
-0.24%
$ 12.26K
--
24
Mumu the Bull
Mumu the Bull
MUMU
$ 0.0008281
0.00%
-0.48%
+2.53%
--
$ 6.38M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Anime-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Anime-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 24 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $135.35M.
What is the best-performing Anime-Themed token right now?
Among Anime-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, ARC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.13% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Anime-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 24 Anime-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Anime-Themed tokens include ZEN, ANIME, AURORA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Anime-Themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Anime-Themed tokens is approximately $135.35M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Anime-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.