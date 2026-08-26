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The live Alto DUSD price today is 1 USD.DUSD market cap is 911,578 USD. Track real-time DUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Alto DUSD price today is 1 USD.DUSD market cap is 911,578 USD. Track real-time DUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Alto DUSD Logo

Alto DUSD Price (DUSD)

Unlisted

1 DUSD to USD Live Price:

$1.001
$1.001$1.001
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Alto DUSD (DUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:52:51 (UTC+8)

Alto DUSD Price Today

The live Alto DUSD (DUSD) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per DUSD.

Alto DUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 911,578, with a circulating supply of 911.16K DUSD. During the last 24 hours, DUSD traded between $ 0.999034 (low) and $ 1.003 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.047, while the all-time low was $ 0.971676.

In short-term performance, DUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 247.93.

Alto DUSD (DUSD) Market Information

$ 911.58K
$ 911.58K$ 911.58K

$ 247.93
$ 247.93$ 247.93

$ 911.58K
$ 911.58K$ 911.58K

911.16K
911.16K 911.16K

911,157.5820234686
911,157.5820234686 911,157.5820234686

The current Market Cap of Alto DUSD is $ 911.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 247.93. The circulating supply of DUSD is 911.16K, with a total supply of 911157.5820234686. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 911.58K.

Alto DUSD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.999034
$ 0.999034$ 0.999034
24H Low
$ 1.003
$ 1.003$ 1.003
24H High

$ 0.999034
$ 0.999034$ 0.999034

$ 1.003
$ 1.003$ 1.003

$ 1.047
$ 1.047$ 1.047

$ 0.971676
$ 0.971676$ 0.971676

-0.00%

+0.10%

+0.11%

+0.11%

Price Prediction for Alto DUSD

Alto DUSD (DUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Alto DUSD (DUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Alto DUSD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Alto DUSD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Alto DUSD Price Prediction.

What is Alto DUSD (DUSD)

Alto is a decentralized credit and incentives protocol built around its own collateral-backed stablecoin, DUSD, which serves as the sole borrowable asset across all isolated markets. Users can borrow, lend, mint, and leverage DUSD using assets like ETH, LSTs, and tBTC as collateral, while ALTO token stakers govern the protocol and receive a share of protocol fees.

The system is structured into isolated markets to ensure that issues in one market cannot affect others, and using a single native stablecoin simplifies accounting, risk management, and capital flows throughout the protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Alto DUSD

What is the current price of Alto DUSD?

Trading at $1.0, Alto DUSD has shown a price movement of 0.10% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact DUSD's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 911157.5820234686 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Alto DUSD?

Its market capitalization is $911578, ranking #2945 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

DUSD recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.999034 and $1.003, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Alto DUSD fit within the Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Ethereum Ecosystem category?

As a Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Ethereum Ecosystem token, DUSD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alto DUSD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:52:51 (UTC+8)

Alto DUSD (DUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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