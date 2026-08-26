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The live ALTHEA price today is 0.03816522 USD.ALTHEA market cap is 556,588 USD. Track real-time ALTHEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ALTHEA price today is 0.03816522 USD.ALTHEA market cap is 556,588 USD. Track real-time ALTHEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ALTHEA Price Info

What is ALTHEA

ALTHEA Whitepaper

ALTHEA Official Website

ALTHEA Tokenomics

ALTHEA Price Forecast

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ALTHEA Price (ALTHEA)

Unlisted

1 ALTHEA to USD Live Price:

$0.0394038
$0.0394038$0.0394038
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:52:41 (UTC+8)

ALTHEA Price Today

The live ALTHEA (ALTHEA) price today is $ 0.03816522, with a 6.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALTHEA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03816522 per ALTHEA.

ALTHEA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 556,588, with a circulating supply of 14.58M ALTHEA. During the last 24 hours, ALTHEA traded between $ 0.0381614 (low) and $ 0.04080687 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.03053209.

In short-term performance, ALTHEA moved -- in the last hour and +1.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 616.42.

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Market Information

$ 556.59K
$ 556.59K$ 556.59K

$ 616.42
$ 616.42$ 616.42

$ 828.27K
$ 828.27K$ 828.27K

14.58M
14.58M 14.58M

21,702,911.0
21,702,911.0 21,702,911.0

The current Market Cap of ALTHEA is $ 556.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 616.42. The circulating supply of ALTHEA is 14.58M, with a total supply of 21702911.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 828.27K.

ALTHEA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0381614
$ 0.0381614$ 0.0381614
24H Low
$ 0.04080687
$ 0.04080687$ 0.04080687
24H High

$ 0.0381614
$ 0.0381614$ 0.0381614

$ 0.04080687
$ 0.04080687$ 0.04080687

$ 6.13
$ 6.13$ 6.13

$ 0.03053209
$ 0.03053209$ 0.03053209

--

-6.47%

+1.71%

+1.71%

Price Prediction for ALTHEA

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ALTHEA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ALTHEA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ALTHEA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ALTHEA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ALTHEA Price Prediction.

What is ALTHEA (ALTHEA)

Althea Network is a decentralized platform for ISP service and infrastructure, leveraging blockchain technology to facilitate efficient metering, delivery, infrastructure deployment and payment processing.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

DePINEthereum EcosystemLayer 1 (L1)

About ALTHEA

What is the current price of ALTHEA?

Trading at $0.03816522, ALTHEA has shown a price movement of -6.47% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact ALTHEA's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 14584081.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of ALTHEA?

Its market capitalization is $556588, ranking #3414 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

ALTHEA recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.0381614 and $0.04080687, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does ALTHEA fit within the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),DePIN,Made in USA category?

As a Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),DePIN,Made in USA token, ALTHEA competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ALTHEA

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:52:41 (UTC+8)

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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