ALTHEA Price Today

The live ALTHEA (ALTHEA) price today is $ 0.03816522, with a 6.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALTHEA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03816522 per ALTHEA.

ALTHEA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 556,588, with a circulating supply of 14.58M ALTHEA. During the last 24 hours, ALTHEA traded between $ 0.0381614 (low) and $ 0.04080687 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.03053209.

In short-term performance, ALTHEA moved -- in the last hour and +1.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 616.42.

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 556.59K$ 556.59K $ 556.59K Volume (24H) $ 616.42$ 616.42 $ 616.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 828.27K$ 828.27K $ 828.27K Circulation Supply 14.58M 14.58M 14.58M Total Supply 21,702,911.0 21,702,911.0 21,702,911.0

The current Market Cap of ALTHEA is $ 556.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 616.42. The circulating supply of ALTHEA is 14.58M, with a total supply of 21702911.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 828.27K.