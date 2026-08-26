Alloca Price Today

The live Alloca (ALLOCA) price today is $ 0.00100308, with a 13.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALLOCA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100308 per ALLOCA.

Alloca currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,482, with a circulating supply of 56.29M ALLOCA. During the last 24 hours, ALLOCA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00117882 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.15777, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALLOCA moved +0.79% in the last hour and +32.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 380.17.

Alloca (ALLOCA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.48K$ 56.48K $ 56.48K Volume (24H) $ 380.17$ 380.17 $ 380.17 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 100.33K$ 100.33K $ 100.33K Circulation Supply 56.29M 56.29M 56.29M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Alloca is $ 56.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 380.17. The circulating supply of ALLOCA is 56.29M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.33K.