Albemarle City Price Today

The live Albemarle City (ALBEMARLE) price today is $ 0, with a 17.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALBEMARLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ALBEMARLE.

Albemarle City currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 214,764, with a circulating supply of 999.98M ALBEMARLE. During the last 24 hours, ALBEMARLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ALBEMARLE moved -1.24% in the last hour and +42.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.20K.

Albemarle City (ALBEMARLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 214.76K$ 214.76K $ 214.76K Volume (24H) $ 8.20K$ 8.20K $ 8.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 214.76K$ 214.76K $ 214.76K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,984,359.457011 999,984,359.457011 999,984,359.457011

The current Market Cap of Albemarle City is $ 214.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.20K. The circulating supply of ALBEMARLE is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999984359.457011. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 214.76K.