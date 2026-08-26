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The live AIT Protocol price today is 0 USD.AIT market cap is 65,419 USD. Track real-time AIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AIT Protocol price today is 0 USD.AIT market cap is 65,419 USD. Track real-time AIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AIT Protocol Price (AIT)

Unlisted

1 AIT to USD Live Price:

$0.00021983
$0.00021983$0.00021983
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AIT Protocol (AIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:47:03 (UTC+8)

AIT Protocol Price Today

The live AIT Protocol (AIT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIT.

AIT Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,419, with a circulating supply of 297.59M AIT. During the last 24 hours, AIT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 126.18.

AIT Protocol (AIT) Market Information

$ 65.42K
$ 65.42K$ 65.42K

$ 126.18
$ 126.18$ 126.18

$ 65.42K
$ 65.42K$ 65.42K

297.59M
297.59M 297.59M

297,593,502.8253314
297,593,502.8253314 297,593,502.8253314

The current Market Cap of AIT Protocol is $ 65.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 126.18. The circulating supply of AIT is 297.59M, with a total supply of 297593502.8253314. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.42K.

AIT Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.2
$ 1.2$ 1.2

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for AIT Protocol

AIT Protocol (AIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AIT Protocol (AIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AIT Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AIT Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AIT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AIT Protocol Price Prediction.

What is AIT Protocol (AIT)

World's first AI data infrastructure. Providing #Web3 AI solutions & creating millions of jobs with the Train-To-Earn model

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About AIT Protocol

What is today's price of AIT Protocol (AIT)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of AIT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of AIT is 297593502.8253314, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own AIT Protocol?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of AIT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of AIT Protocol today?

The market capitalization stands at $65419, positioning AIT Protocol at rank #5297 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is AIT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of AIT Protocol?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,PAAL AI Launchpad,Bittensor Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AIT Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:47:03 (UTC+8)

AIT Protocol (AIT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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