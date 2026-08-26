aiRight Price Today

The live aiRight (AIRI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIRI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIRI.

aiRight currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,465.33, with a circulating supply of 1.36B AIRI. During the last 24 hours, AIRI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02943509, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIRI moved -- in the last hour and +7.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

aiRight (AIRI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.47K$ 16.47K $ 16.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.57K$ 22.57K $ 22.57K Circulation Supply 1.36B 1.36B 1.36B Total Supply 1,859,999,980.0 1,859,999,980.0 1,859,999,980.0

The current Market Cap of aiRight is $ 16.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIRI is 1.36B, with a total supply of 1859999980.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.57K.