afk Price Today

The live afk (AFK) price today is $ 0, with a 7.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current AFK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AFK.

afk currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,208, with a circulating supply of 948.01M AFK. During the last 24 hours, AFK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00651403, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AFK moved +0.08% in the last hour and +31.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

afk (AFK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.21K$ 28.21K $ 28.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.21K$ 28.21K $ 28.21K Circulation Supply 948.01M 948.01M 948.01M Total Supply 948,013,924.411217 948,013,924.411217 948,013,924.411217

The current Market Cap of afk is $ 28.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AFK is 948.01M, with a total supply of 948013924.411217. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.21K.