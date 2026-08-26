Accelerando Price (ACCELERANDO)
The live Accelerando (ACCELERANDO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACCELERANDO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ACCELERANDO.
Accelerando currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,513.13, with a circulating supply of 978.57M ACCELERANDO. During the last 24 hours, ACCELERANDO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ACCELERANDO moved -0.17% in the last hour and +17.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Accelerando is $ 12.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ACCELERANDO is 978.57M, with a total supply of 978565473.083802. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.51K.
-0.17%
+0.04%
+17.79%
+17.79%
In 2040, the price of Accelerando could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Accelerando is a movement on built around a simple conviction: Artificial intelligence is compounding, and the pace is no longer theoretical.
The world is not just changing quickly. It is changing faster than it was yesterday. Tomorrow it will be faster and if you think AI is the future then you think you think Accelerando is the future.
We felt as if the game recently has recently been over rotational and little upside when it comes to AI and decided instead pushing the culture of AI which can only be described by the word "Accelerando"
The term actually comes from the book "Accelerando by Charles Stross" where he speaks about the continuation of AI acceleration until we reach a point called "The Singularity"
A lot of the AI today can be seen by the influence of this book such as the imagery of Lobsters by prominent products such as OpenClawd and Moltbook which stems from Chaper 1 of the book called "The Lobsters"
Because of this the book has been called the AI prophecy of today for predicting a lot of what's happening today
AI will only continue to grow, bid the culture
Accelerando.
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What is the current price of Accelerando?
Accelerando is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of 0.04% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Accelerando is $, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of ACCELERANDO today?
The market capitalization sits at $12513.13, placing the asset at rank #7999 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Accelerando's market participation?
The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with ACCELERANDO.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 978565473.083802 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Accelerando fall under?
Accelerando is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact ACCELERANDO's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables ACCELERANDO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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