ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZTX What is ZepetoX (ZTX) and how does it relate to Zepeto? ZTX, also known as ZepetoX, is a web3 initiative that aims to create an immersive, 3D metaverse with asset creation and social interactions. It is a joint project between Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, a popular South Korean social media site. ZTX plans to combine the existing ZEPETO platform with blockchain technology to create a highly profitable and interesting web3 space. ZTX allows users to monetize their own creations and trade land, clothes, and other NFTs in a digital marketplace. It aims to revolutionize the metaverse community by prioritizing user experience and engagement over monetization and price speculation. The platform offers multiple themed districts for users to explore, a gamified journey where users can build their own environment, and various social and gaming features. What does ZepetoX (ZTX) aim to achieve in the metaverse community? ZepetoX (ZTX) aims to achieve a revolution in the metaverse community by offering an immersive, 3D metaverse with asset creation and social interactions. Unlike other metaverse projects that prioritize monetization and price speculation, ZTX focuses on user engagement and entertainment. It aims to provide a uniquely entertaining platform where users can explore multiple themed districts, build their own environment, collect resources, craft assets, and interact with other players in community events. ZTX also incorporates popular metaverse concepts such as NFT creation and digital marketplaces, providing unique opportunities for users to monetize their creations and earn their own funds. The platform is designed to be accessible to users who may not be familiar with blockchain technology, with a user-friendly web app interface. How does ZTX work and what features does it offer? ZepetoX (ZTX) runs on the Arbitrum blockchain and offers features such as gameplay, avatar customization, themed districts, experiences, social interactions, and community governance. The platform is designed to be accessible to users who may not be familiar with blockchain technology, with a user-friendly web app interface. ZTX has a native token called ZTX, which is used for governance, in-game purchases, and accessing features. The token has a total supply of 10 billion tokens and is traded on platforms like MEXC. What is the tokenomics of ZTX? ZTX has a total supply of 10 billion tokens, which were generated in a single event on October 16, 2023. The tokens were distributed among various stakeholders, including in-game rewards, the core team, the ZTX Foundation, the community fund, ZEPETO, investors and advisors, liquidity reserve, Genesis airdrop, and initial ZTX liquidity. To prevent inflation, many of these tokens have been locked for a period of one to 12 months. ZTX also has a buyback and burn program in place to help maintain token value. What is the usage of ZTX within the platform? ZTX is the native token of the ZepetoX platform, which aims to create an immersive 3D metaverse with asset creation and social interactions. ZTX serves multiple purposes within the platform. Firstly, it is a governance token, allowing holders to vote on concepts like fee structure and treasury spending. Secondly, it is used for in-game purchases, enabling users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets through ZTX smart contracts. Additionally, ZTX can be spent to access in-game features such as speeding up crafting times. Where can I buy ZTX tokens? ZTX tokens are readily available on MEXC now! Head on to the live ZTX token price page to check the price and purchase it now!

