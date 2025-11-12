Boundless is the universal, permissionless zero-knowledge network that brings the power of ZK to every chain. Powered by RISC-V zkVMs and a novel, patented, cryptographic primitive called Proof of Verifiable Work (PoVW) which incentivizes a network of decentralized ZK miners with Zero Knowledge Coin ($ZKC), the protocol’s native token. Boundless’ tech was developed and launched by RISC Zero, innovators behind the first RISC-V zkVM; it provides scalable ZK proving to meet web3’s growing demand for ZK proofs from L1’s, L2’s, bridges, defi applications and more.