Get YURU COIN price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much YURU will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of YURU COIN % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.8055 $0.8055 $0.8055 -0.23% USD Actual Prediction YURU COIN Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, YURU COIN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.8055 in 2025. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, YURU COIN could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.845775 in 2026. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of YURU is $ 0.888063 with a 10.25% growth rate. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of YURU is $ 0.932466 with a 15.76% growth rate. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YURU in 2029 is $ 0.979090 along with 21.55% growth rate. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YURU in 2030 is $ 1.0280 along with 27.63% growth rate. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of YURU COIN could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.6745. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of YURU COIN could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.7277. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.8055 0.00%

2026 $ 0.845775 5.00%

2027 $ 0.888063 10.25%

2028 $ 0.932466 15.76%

2029 $ 0.979090 21.55%

2030 $ 1.0280 27.63%

2031 $ 1.0794 34.01%

2032 $ 1.1334 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.1900 47.75%

2034 $ 1.2495 55.13%

2035 $ 1.3120 62.89%

2036 $ 1.3776 71.03%

2037 $ 1.4465 79.59%

2038 $ 1.5188 88.56%

2039 $ 1.5948 97.99%

2040 $ 1.6745 107.89% Show More Short Term YURU COIN Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.8055 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.805610 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.806272 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.808810 0.41% YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for YURU on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.8055 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for YURU, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.805610 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for YURU, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.806272 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for YURU is $0.808810 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current YURU COIN Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.8055$ 0.8055 $ 0.8055 Price Change (24H) -0.22% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 26.17K$ 26.17K $ 26.17K Volume (24H) -- The latest YURU price is $ 0.8055. It has a 24-hour change of -0.23%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.17K. Furthermore, YURU has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live YURU Price

YURU COIN Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on YURU COIN live price page, the current price of YURU COIN is 0.8055USD. The circulating supply of YURU COIN(YURU) is 0.00 YURU , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.02% $ -0.022700 $ 0.84 $ 0.79

7 Days 0.01% $ 0.006299 $ 0.8607 $ 0.79

30 Days -0.15% $ -0.147399 $ 1.0314 $ 0.7299 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, YURU COIN has shown a price movement of $-0.022700 , reflecting a -0.02% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, YURU COIN was trading at a high of $0.8607 and a low of $0.79 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.01% . This recent trend showcases YURU's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, YURU COIN has experienced a -0.15% change, reflecting approximately $-0.147399 to its value. This indicates that YURU could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete YURU COIN price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full YURU Price History

How Does YURU COIN (YURU) Price Prediction Module Work? The YURU COIN Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of YURU based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for YURU COIN over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of YURU, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of YURU COIN. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of YURU. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of YURU to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of YURU COIN.

Why is YURU Price Prediction Important?

YURU Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

