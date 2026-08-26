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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Venus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Venus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About XVS

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Venus (XVS) Technical Analysis Today

Venus (XVS) Technical Analysis Today

The Venus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XVS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Venus's analysis below.

Venus (XVS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$3.0108--+9.83%+3.67%+13.61%
Know more about Venus Price

Venus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Venus across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 3
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
3.0106
3.0093
R2
3.0093
3.0081
R1
3.0076
3.0074
PP
3.0063
3.0063
S1
3.0046
3.0051
S2
3.0033
3.0044
S3
3.0016
3.0033

Venus Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.38M
$6.83 M
$7.21 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Venus Capital Flow

Net InflowXVSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M3.03
2026-08-25-$0.01 M3.05
2026-08-24$0.00 M3.12
2026-08-23-$0.01 M3.17
2026-08-22-$0.06 M3.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Venus

Trade Venus (XVS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Venus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XVS/USDT
$3.0108
$3.0108$3.0108
-1.31%
17.35K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XVS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XVS
XVS
USD
USD

1 XVS = 3.0108 USD