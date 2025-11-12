Uranium.io (XU3O8) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Uranium.io (XU3O8), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Uranium.io (XU3O8), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 160.00M $ 160.00M $ 160.00M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 780.80M $ 780.80M $ 780.80M All-Time High: $ 5.38 $ 5.38 $ 5.38 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 4.88 $ 4.88 $ 4.88 Learn more about Uranium.io (XU3O8) price Buy XU3O8 Now!

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Information Uranium.io (XU3O8) is the world’s first tokenised uranium,with each token representing equitable ownership in physical uranium, which is stored and verified by Cameco. Built as an ERC-20 token on Etherlink, the high-speed L2 powered by Tezos technology, XU3O8 combines deep on-chain composability with institutional-grade infrastructure. Uranium.io (XU3O8) is the world’s first tokenised uranium,with each token representing equitable ownership in physical uranium, which is stored and verified by Cameco. Built as an ERC-20 token on Etherlink, the high-speed L2 powered by Tezos technology, XU3O8 combines deep on-chain composability with institutional-grade infrastructure. Official Website: https://uranium.io Whitepaper: https://uranium.io/en/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.etherlink.com/address/0x79052Ab3C166D4899a1e0DD033aC3b379AF0B1fD

Uranium.io (XU3O8) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Uranium.io (XU3O8) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XU3O8 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XU3O8 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XU3O8's tokenomics, explore XU3O8 token's live price!

How to Buy XU3O8 Interested in adding Uranium.io (XU3O8) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy XU3O8, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy XU3O8 on MEXC now! Uranium.io (XU3O8) Price History Analyzing the price history of XU3O8 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore XU3O8 Price History now! XU3O8 Price Prediction Want to know where XU3O8 might be heading? Our XU3O8 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XU3O8 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!