xMoney (XMN) Information
xMoney (XMN) is a MiCA-compliant multi-functional token designed to bridge traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XMN is embedded directly into xMoney’s licensed and regulated payment infrastructure, enabling merchants and consumers to transact with speed, trust, and regulatory clarity. xMoney provides a unified ecosystem of fiat and crypto payments, card issuing, stablecoin settlement, and on/off-ramp solutions. By integrating XMN as the core utility token, the platform delivers tangible benefits to both merchants and users. Merchants can access lower transaction fees, loyalty-embedded payments, and token-based settlement options, while consumers earn rewards and participate in governance. Unlike most utility tokens, XMN has real-world adoption from day one. It is integrated into xMoney’s regulated payment gateway and services already used by businesses across Europe. Its design follows the EU’s MiCA framework, ensuring compliance and transparency, and establishing credibility with exchanges, institutions, and merchants worldwide.
xMoney (XMN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of xMoney (XMN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XMN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XMN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
xMoney (XMN) Price History
Analyzing the price history of XMN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
XMN Price Prediction
Want to know where XMN might be heading? Our XMN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
