Xai (XAI) Technical Analysis Today The Xai Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Xai's analysis below. Sign Up

Xai (XAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.007346 -- +2.66% +6.37% -22.12%

Xai Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Xai across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 20 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.007345 0.007345 R2 0.007345 0.007344 R1 0.007344 0.007344 PP 0.007344 0.007344 S1 0.007343 0.007343 S2 0.007343 0.007343 S3 0.007342 0.007343

Xai Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $1.36 M $1.60 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.10M 7-Day Active Buys $0.90 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.99 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Xai Capital Flow Net Inflow XAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.04 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Xai (XAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Xai price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XAI / USDT $0.007346 $0.007346 $0.007346 -1.48% 13.73M (USDT) Trade