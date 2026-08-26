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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Xai, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Xai, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Xai (XAI) Technical Analysis Today

Xai (XAI) Technical Analysis Today

The Xai Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Xai's analysis below.

Xai (XAI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007346--+2.66%+6.37%-22.12%
Know more about Xai Price

Xai Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Xai across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 3
Buy 20
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.007345
0.007345
R2
0.007345
0.007344
R1
0.007344
0.007344
PP
0.007344
0.007344
S1
0.007343
0.007343
S2
0.007343
0.007343
S3
0.007342
0.007343

Xai Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.23M
$1.36 M
$1.60 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.10M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.90 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.99 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Xai Capital Flow

Net InflowXAIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.04 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Xai

Trade Xai (XAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Xai price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XAI/USDT
$0.007346
$0.007346$0.007346
-1.48%
13.73M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XAI
XAI
USD
USD

1 XAI = 0.007346 USD