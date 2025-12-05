The live Warplet price today is 0.000008158 USD.WARP market cap is -- USD. Track real-time WARP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Warplet price today is 0.000008158 USD.WARP market cap is -- USD. Track real-time WARP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!
The live Warplet (WARP) price today is $ 0.000008158, with a 9.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current WARP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000008158 per WARP.
Warplet currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- WARP. During the last 24 hours, WARP traded between $ 0.000008093 (low) and $ 0.000009332 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, WARP moved +0.59% in the last hour and -8.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.42K.
Warplet (WARP) Market Information
The current Market Cap of Warplet is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.42K. The circulating supply of WARP is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
Warplet Price History USD
24-hour price change range:
+0.59%
-9.03%
-8.31%
-8.31%
Warplet (WARP) Price History USD
Track the price changes of Warplet for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
Today
$ -0.00000080979
-9.03%
30 Days
$ -0.000010422
-56.10%
60 Days
$ -0.000011842
-59.21%
90 Days
$ -0.000011842
-59.21%
Warplet Price Change Today
Today, WARP recorded a change of $ -0.00000080979 (-9.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Warplet 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000010422 (-56.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Warplet 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, WARP saw a change of $ -0.000011842 (-59.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Warplet 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000011842 (-59.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Warplet (WARP)?
AI-driven insights that analyze Warplet latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
What factors influence Warplet's prices?
WARP token prices are influenced by several key factors:
1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends 2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges 3. Project development progress and technological updates 4. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth 5. Token utility and demand within the Warplet platform 6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects 7. Community engagement and social media activity 8. Tokenomics including supply mechanisms and staking rewards 9. Competition from similar blockchain projects 10. Broader economic conditions and investor risk appetite
Why do people want to know Warplet's price today?
People want to know Warplet (WARP) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, and market timing. Traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal moments. Investors track daily performance to assess their holdings value and potential profits/losses.
Price Prediction for Warplet
Warplet (WARP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WARP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Warplet (WARP) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of Warplet could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MEXC Tools For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions. Want to know what price Warplet will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for WARP price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Warplet Price Prediction.
How to buy & Invest Warplet
Ready to get started with Warplet? Buying WARP is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Warplet. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Warplet (WARP) Buying journey.
Step 1
Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC
First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4
Choose Your Tokens
With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5
Complete Your Purchase
Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Warplet will be instantly credited to your wallet.
If Warplet were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Warplet prices and expected ROI.
How much is Warplet today?
The Warplet price today is $ 0.000008158. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is Warplet still a good investment?
Warplet remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in WARP are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of Warplet?
Warplet worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of Warplet?
The live WARP price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent Warplet price in your preferred currency, visit WARP Price for more information.
What affects the Warplet price?
The price of WARP is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
Which token has the highest trading volume on MEXC?
Below are the current top-traded tokens on MEXC by 24-hour trading volume. Prices and performance update continuously based on live market data.
Hottest Token
Price
Change
BTC
89,137.97
-1.45%
ETH
3,021.12
-2.73%
SOL
132.38
-1.96%
UCN
1,640.13
0.00%
USDC
0.9997
0.00%
How do I place a stop-loss or take-profit order for WARP on MEXC?
MEXC supports stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage risk automatically.
1. Go to the Spot or Futures trading section and select the WARP/USDT pair.
2. Choose “Stop-Limit” or “Trigger Order” from the order type menu.
3. Set your trigger price (the level that activates the order) and your execution price (the price where it will be filled).
4. Confirm your order details and submit.
Your stop-loss order will activate if Warplet’s price moves against your position, while a take-profit order executes automatically when it reaches your target profit level.
For detailed examples and tutorials, visit the MEXC Spot Trading Guide
Will Warplet price go higher this year?
Warplet price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out Warplet (WARP) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-12-06 06:11:01 (UTC+8)
Warplet (WARP) Important Industry Updates
Time (UTC+8)
Type
Information
12-05 20:29:54
Currency Policy
Bank of Japan's December Rate Hike Reaches High Consensus, Highest Interest Rate in 30 Years About to Land
12-05 15:24:33
Industry Updates
Solana Co-founder: Total Crypto Market Cap Will Continue to Rise, Eventually Becoming a Battle for Blockchain Market Share
12-04 09:24:58
Industry Updates
Crypto Market Rally Returns, ETF Capital Inflows Reach $1.1 Billion, Hitting a 7-Week High
12-03 18:46:22
Currency Policy
UK New Legislation: Cryptocurrencies Incorporated into "Personal Property" Protection System
12-03 10:11:55
Industry Updates
Crypto Market Shows Rebound with Widespread Gains, SUI and PENGU Up Over 20%
12-03 06:23:37
Industry Updates
$376 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly short positions
