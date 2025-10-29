The live VIRUS price today is 0.007651 USD. Track real-time VIRUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VIRUS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live VIRUS price today is 0.007651 USD. Track real-time VIRUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VIRUS price trend easily at MEXC now.

VIRUS (VIRUS) Live Price Chart
VIRUS (VIRUS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.006651
$ 0.006651$ 0.006651
24H Low
$ 0.009104
$ 0.009104$ 0.009104
24H High

$ 0.006651
$ 0.006651$ 0.006651

$ 0.009104
$ 0.009104$ 0.009104

--
----

--
----

+1.83%

+2.83%

-40.38%

-40.38%

VIRUS (VIRUS) real-time price is $ 0.007651. Over the past 24 hours, VIRUS traded between a low of $ 0.006651 and a high of $ 0.009104, showing active market volatility. VIRUS's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, VIRUS has changed by +1.83% over the past hour, +2.83% over 24 hours, and -40.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VIRUS (VIRUS) Market Information

--
----

$ 59.33K
$ 59.33K$ 59.33K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of VIRUS is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.33K. The circulating supply of VIRUS is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

VIRUS (VIRUS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of VIRUS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00021084+2.83%
30 Days$ +0.002651+53.02%
60 Days$ +0.002651+53.02%
90 Days$ +0.002651+53.02%
VIRUS Price Change Today

Today, VIRUS recorded a change of $ +0.00021084 (+2.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

VIRUS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002651 (+53.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

VIRUS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, VIRUS saw a change of $ +0.002651 (+53.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

VIRUS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002651 (+53.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of VIRUS (VIRUS)?

Check out the VIRUS Price History page now.

What is VIRUS (VIRUS)

@addicteddotfun is a SocialFi game studio by Pandemic Labs. Its first game, @infecteddotfun, attracted 130,000 users within 48 hours, demonstrating strong market appeal.

VIRUS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your VIRUS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check VIRUS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about VIRUS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your VIRUS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

VIRUS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will VIRUS (VIRUS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your VIRUS (VIRUS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for VIRUS.

Check the VIRUS price prediction now!

VIRUS (VIRUS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VIRUS (VIRUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VIRUS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy VIRUS (VIRUS)

Looking for how to buy VIRUS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase VIRUS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

VIRUS to Local Currencies

For a more in-depth understanding of VIRUS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VIRUS

How much is VIRUS (VIRUS) worth today?
The live VIRUS price in USD is 0.007651 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VIRUS to USD price?
The current price of VIRUS to USD is $ 0.007651. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of VIRUS?
The market cap for VIRUS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VIRUS?
The circulating supply of VIRUS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VIRUS?
VIRUS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VIRUS?
VIRUS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of VIRUS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VIRUS is $ 59.33K USD.
Will VIRUS go higher this year?
VIRUS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VIRUS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
VIRUS (VIRUS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

