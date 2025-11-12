Velvet (VELVET) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 24.52M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 124.16M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 197.49M
All-Time High:
$ 0.32285
All-Time Low:
$ 0.032064654757022706
Current Price:
$ 0.19749
Velvet (VELVET) Information

Velvet is a DeFAI Operating System streamlining onchain research, trading & portfolio management. Velvet app is live on BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Ethereum & Sonic with 100k+ users trading & executing DeFi strategies. It's multi-agent AI Co-Pilot integrated into the app to help discover, analyze & execute new opportunities using natural language. Velvet infrastructure also allows others to create tokenized DeFi strategies & manage them via UI or APIs with 10k+ vaults already created by KOLs, traders & crypto hedge funds.

Official Website:
https://velvet.capital
Whitepaper:
https://docs.velvet.capital
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x8b194370825E37b33373e74A41009161808C1488

Velvet (VELVET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Velvet (VELVET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VELVET tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VELVET tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

