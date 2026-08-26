UNISWAP (UNI) Technical Analysis Today The UNISWAP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UNI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UNISWAP's analysis below. Sign Up

UNISWAP (UNI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $4.27 -- +29.62% +9.65% +37.96%

UNISWAP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UNISWAP across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 4.2736 4.2723 R2 4.2723 4.2708 R1 4.2696 4.2698 PP 4.2683 4.2683 S1 4.2656 4.2668 S2 4.2643 4.2658 S3 4.2616 4.2643

UNISWAP Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.76M $15.82 M $15.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.93M 3-Day Active Buys $16.88 M 3-Day Active Sells $17.81 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -2.72M 7-Day Active Buys $68.99 M 7-Day Active Sells $71.70 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. UNISWAP Capital Flow Net Inflow UNIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$1.20 M 4.29 2026-08-25 $0.14 M 4.40 2026-08-24 -$4.10 M 4.31 2026-08-23 $3.09 M 4.56 2026-08-22 $2.41 M 4.19 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.