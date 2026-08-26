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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on UNISWAP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on UNISWAP, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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UNISWAP (UNI) Technical Analysis Today

UNISWAP (UNI) Technical Analysis Today

The UNISWAP Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UNI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UNISWAP's analysis below.

UNISWAP (UNI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$4.27--+29.62%+9.65%+37.96%
Know more about UNISWAP Price

UNISWAP Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UNISWAP across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 0
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
4.2736
4.2723
R2
4.2723
4.2708
R1
4.2696
4.2698
PP
4.2683
4.2683
S1
4.2656
4.2668
S2
4.2643
4.2658
S3
4.2616
4.2643

UNISWAP Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.76M
$15.82 M
$15.06 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.93M
3-Day Active Buys
$16.88 M
3-Day Active Sells
$17.81 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-2.72M
7-Day Active Buys
$68.99 M
7-Day Active Sells
$71.70 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

UNISWAP Capital Flow

Net InflowUNIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$1.20 M4.29
2026-08-25$0.14 M4.40
2026-08-24-$4.10 M4.31
2026-08-23$3.09 M4.56
2026-08-22$2.41 M4.19

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about UNISWAP

Trade UNISWAP (UNI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live UNISWAP price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UNI/USDT
$4.27
$4.27$4.27
-2.84%
152.42K (USDT)
UNI/USDC
$4.271
$4.271$4.271
-2.84%
6.35K (USDT)
UNI/ETH
$0.001746
$0.001746$0.001746
-1.52%
1.58K (USDT)
UNI/USD1
$4.269
$4.269$4.269
-2.93%
12.75K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

UNI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UNI
UNI
USD
USD

1 UNI = 4.26 USD