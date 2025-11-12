Tradoor (TRADOOR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tradoor (TRADOOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 60.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 141.08M
All-Time High: $ 5.1289
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 2.3513

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Information Tradoor is the fastest and friendliest way to trade Options and Perps on web, mobile, and Telegram. Get started with less money upfront, and enjoy private, one-tap trades, with no hidden costs. Tradoor is the fastest and friendliest way to trade Options and Perps on web, mobile, and Telegram. Get started with less money upfront, and enjoy private, one-tap trades, with no hidden costs. Official Website: https://tradoor.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tradoor.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9123400446a56176eb1b6be9ee5cf703e409f492

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tradoor (TRADOOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRADOOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRADOOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRADOOR's tokenomics, explore TRADOOR token's live price!

Tradoor (TRADOOR) Price History

Analyzing the price history of TRADOOR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

TRADOOR Price Prediction

Want to know where TRADOOR might be heading? Our TRADOOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

