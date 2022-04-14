Polytrade (TRADE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Polytrade (TRADE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Polytrade (TRADE) Information POLYTRADE is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to transform receivables financing & connect buyers, sellers, insurers, & investors for a seamless trading experience. The global DeFi market worth is increasing in trillions with a large number of total value locked in it every day. Polytrade will harness the massive liquidity pool of the crypto world by tokenizing real-world invoices and bringing them on-chain into the DeFi space. Official Website: https://polytrade.finance Whitepaper: https://lnk.polytrade.finance/gitbookmarketplace Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x692ac1e363ae34b6b489148152b12e2785a3d8d6 Buy TRADE Now!

Polytrade (TRADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polytrade (TRADE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.51M $ 6.51M $ 6.51M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 41.29M $ 41.29M $ 41.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3.2 $ 3.2 $ 3.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.05131675775777374 $ 0.05131675775777374 $ 0.05131675775777374 Current Price: $ 0.15763 $ 0.15763 $ 0.15763 Learn more about Polytrade (TRADE) price

Polytrade (TRADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polytrade (TRADE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRADE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRADE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRADE's tokenomics, explore TRADE token's live price!

