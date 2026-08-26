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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on STRK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on STRK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About STRK

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STRK (STRK) Technical Analysis Today

STRK (STRK) Technical Analysis Today

The STRK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STRK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about STRK's analysis below.

STRK (STRK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02577--+14.78%-17.49%-34.30%
Know more about STRK Price

STRK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of STRK across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 8
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02585
0.02582
R2
0.02582
0.02581
R1
0.02581
0.0258
PP
0.02578
0.02578
S1
0.02577
0.02577
S2
0.02574
0.02576
S3
0.02573
0.02574

STRK Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.09M
$7.95 M
$9.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.89 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.85 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.05 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

STRK Capital Flow

Net InflowSTRKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.08 M0.03
2026-08-25-$0.03 M0.03
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.03
2026-08-23$0.27 M0.03
2026-08-22-$0.08 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about STRK

Trade STRK (STRK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live STRK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STRK/USDT
$0.02579
$0.02579$0.02579
-2.93%
12.38M (USDT)
STRK/USDC
$0.02581
$0.02581$0.02581
-3.00%
2.11M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STRK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STRK
STRK
USD
USD

1 STRK = 0.02577 USD