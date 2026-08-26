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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Spell Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Spell Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Spell Token (SPELL) Technical Analysis Today

Spell Token (SPELL) Technical Analysis Today

The Spell Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPELL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Spell Token's analysis below.

Spell Token (SPELL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00008657--+13.80%+4.18%-43.68%
Know more about Spell Token Price

Spell Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Spell Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 4
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 4Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0000865
0.0000865
R2
0.0000865
0.0000864
R1
0.0000864
0.0000864
PP
0.0000864
0.0000864
S1
0.0000863
0.0000863
S2
0.0000863
0.0000863
S3
0.0000862
0.0000863

Spell Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.79M
$9.29 M
$10.08 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.70 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.67 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.94 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.90 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Spell Token Capital Flow

Net InflowSPELLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.27 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Spell Token

Trade Spell Token (SPELL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Spell Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SPELL/USDT
$0.00008657
$0.00008657$0.00008657
-3.19%
868.70M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SPELL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPELL
SPELL
USD
USD

1 SPELL = 0.00008657 USD