Spell Token (SPELL) Technical Analysis Today The Spell Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPELL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Spell Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Spell Token (SPELL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00008657 -- +13.80% +4.18% -43.68%

Spell Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Spell Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0000865 0.0000865 R2 0.0000865 0.0000864 R1 0.0000864 0.0000864 PP 0.0000864 0.0000864 S1 0.0000863 0.0000863 S2 0.0000863 0.0000863 S3 0.0000862 0.0000863

Spell Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.79M $9.29 M $10.08 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.70 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.67 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $0.94 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.90 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Spell Token Capital Flow Net Inflow SPELLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.07 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.27 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Spell Token (SPELL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Spell Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SPELL / USDT $0.00008657 $0.00008657 $0.00008657 -3.19% 868.70M (USDT) Trade