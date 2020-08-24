Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sperax, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sperax, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SPA

SPA Price Info

What is SPA

SPA Whitepaper

SPA Official Website

SPA Tokenomics

SPA Price Forecast

SPA History

SPA Buying Guide

SPA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SPA Spot

SPA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Sperax (SPA) Technical Analysis Today

Sperax (SPA) Technical Analysis Today

The Sperax Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SPA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sperax's analysis below.

Sperax (SPA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002249--+17.68%+5.14%-19.19%
Know more about Sperax Price

Sperax Capital Flow

Net InflowSPAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sperax

Trade Sperax (SPA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sperax price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SPA/USDT
$0.002249
$0.002249$0.002249
+2.55%
28.53M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SPA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SPA
SPA
USD
USD

1 SPA = 0.002249 USD