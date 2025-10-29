What is SatLayer (SLAY)

The new financial system, built on Bitcoin: SatLayer is the economic layer for Bitcoin, making the best asset now fully programmable. Bitcoin isn't idle gold anymore. SatLayer leverages restaking primitives to evolve Bitcoin into an active reserve asset, anchoring secure, capital-efficient DeFi and RWA systems. As the Bitcoin restaking partner for Sui and Berachain — and the exclusive restaking partner of Babylon Labs—SatLayer collaborates with top revenue-generating projects to develop use cases like on-chain insurance and liquidity float, driving real and sustainable yield.

SatLayer Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SatLayer (SLAY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SatLayer (SLAY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SatLayer.

SatLayer (SLAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SatLayer (SLAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SatLayer How much is SatLayer (SLAY) worth today? The live SLAY price in USD is 0.01338 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SLAY to USD price? $ 0.01338 . Check out The current price of SLAY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of SatLayer? The market cap for SLAY is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SLAY? The circulating supply of SLAY is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SLAY? SLAY achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SLAY? SLAY saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of SLAY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SLAY is $ 138.90K USD . Will SLAY go higher this year? SLAY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SLAY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

SatLayer (SLAY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

