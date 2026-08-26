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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Seeker, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Seeker, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Seeker (SKR) Technical Analysis Today

Seeker (SKR) Technical Analysis Today

The Seeker Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Seeker's analysis below.

Seeker (SKR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007685--+10.43%-3.64%-44.56%
Know more about Seeker Price

Seeker Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Seeker across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 4
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00772
0.00771
R2
0.00771
0.00771
R1
0.00771
0.00771
PP
0.0077
0.0077
S1
0.0077
0.0077
S2
0.00769
0.0077
S3
0.00769
0.00769

Seeker Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.28M
$2.51 M
$2.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.27 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.27 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Seeker Capital Flow

Net InflowSKRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.12 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.08 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Seeker

Trade Seeker (SKR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Seeker price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SKR/USDT
$0.007684
$0.007684$0.007684
-2.31%
7.63M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SKR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SKR
SKR
USD
USD

1 SKR = 0.007685 USD