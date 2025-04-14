Shadow Logo

The current price of Shadow (SHADOW) today is 43.67 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. SHADOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shadow Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 59.80K USD
- Shadow price change within the day is +2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

SHADOW Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shadow for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.8563+2.00%
30 Days$ -41.4-48.67%
60 Days$ -36.33-45.42%
90 Days$ -36.33-45.42%
Shadow Price Change Today

Today, SHADOW recorded a change of $ +0.8563 (+2.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shadow 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -41.4 (-48.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shadow 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHADOW saw a change of $ -36.33 (-45.42%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shadow 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -36.33 (-45.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHADOW Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shadow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 40
$ 40$ 40

$ 51.26
$ 51.26$ 51.26

$ 250
$ 250$ 250

-0.03%

+2.00%

+1.44%

SHADOW Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 59.80K
$ 59.80K$ 59.80K

--
----

What is Shadow (SHADOW)

A Sonic-native concentrated liquidity exchange.The ultimate trading hub on Sonic.

Shadow Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shadow, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHADOW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shadow price prediction page.

Shadow Price History

Tracing SHADOW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHADOW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shadow price history page.

How to buy Shadow (SHADOW)

SHADOW to Local Currencies

1 SHADOW to VND
1,119,742.47
1 SHADOW to AUD
A$68.9986
1 SHADOW to GBP
33.1892
1 SHADOW to EUR
37.9929
1 SHADOW to USD
$43.67
1 SHADOW to MYR
RM192.5847
1 SHADOW to TRY
1,660.7701
1 SHADOW to JPY
¥6,250.0504
1 SHADOW to RUB
3,696.2288
1 SHADOW to INR
3,753.8732
1 SHADOW to IDR
Rp727,833.0422
1 SHADOW to KRW
62,296.5651
1 SHADOW to PHP
2,491.8102
1 SHADOW to EGP
￡E.2,236.3407
1 SHADOW to BRL
R$256.7796
1 SHADOW to CAD
C$60.2646
1 SHADOW to BDT
5,294.9875
1 SHADOW to NGN
69,537.9245
1 SHADOW to UAH
1,804.0077
1 SHADOW to VES
Bs3,100.57
1 SHADOW to PKR
Rs12,218.4293
1 SHADOW to KZT
22,521.4924
1 SHADOW to THB
฿1,460.3248
1 SHADOW to TWD
NT$1,417.0915
1 SHADOW to AED
د.إ160.2689
1 SHADOW to CHF
Fr35.3727
1 SHADOW to HKD
HK$338.4425
1 SHADOW to MAD
.د.م405.2576
1 SHADOW to MXN
$884.7542

