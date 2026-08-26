SATS (SATS) Technical Analysis Today The SATS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SATS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SATS's analysis below. Sign Up

SATS (SATS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00000001167 -- +11.76% +19.76% -5.13%

SATS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SATS across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 4 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00000001165 0.00000001164 R2 0.00000001164 0.00000001164 R1 0.00000001164 0.00000001164 PP 0.00000001163 0.00000001163 S1 0.00000001163 0.00000001163 S2 0.00000001162 0.00000001163 S3 0.00000001162 0.00000001162

SATS Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.95M $7.27 M $8.22 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.34 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SATS Capital Flow Net Inflow SATSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.10 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SATS (SATS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SATS price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SATS / USDT $0.000000011663 $0.000000011663 $0.000000011663 -2.21% 6471.41B (USDT) Trade