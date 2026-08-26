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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SATS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SATS, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SATS

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SATS (SATS) Technical Analysis Today

SATS (SATS) Technical Analysis Today

The SATS Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SATS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SATS's analysis below.

SATS (SATS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00000001167--+11.76%+19.76%-5.13%
Know more about SATS Price

SATS Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SATS across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 4
Buy 13
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00000001165
0.00000001164
R2
0.00000001164
0.00000001164
R1
0.00000001164
0.00000001164
PP
0.00000001163
0.00000001163
S1
0.00000001163
0.00000001163
S2
0.00000001162
0.00000001163
S3
0.00000001162
0.00000001162

SATS Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.95M
$7.27 M
$8.22 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.34 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SATS Capital Flow

Net InflowSATSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.10 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SATS

Trade SATS (SATS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SATS price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SATS/USDT
$0.000000011663
$0.000000011663$0.000000011663
-2.21%
6471.41B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SATS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SATS
SATS
USD
USD

1 SATS = 0.00000 USD