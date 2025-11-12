Sapien is building the first decentralized data foundry—a permissionless protocol that connects enterprises with verified global human expertise to produce high-quality AI training data. With over 1,9 M registered users across 100+ countries and more than 185 million tasks completed, Sapien transforms data labeling from low-paid gig work into a sustainable, reputation-driven profession. The protocol is powered by the $SAPIEN token, an ERC-20 asset deployed on Base.