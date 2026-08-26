iExec RLC (RLC) Technical Analysis Today The iExec RLC Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RLC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about iExec RLC's analysis below. Sign Up

iExec RLC (RLC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3076 -- +9.07% +12.34% -31.45%

IExec RLC Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of IExec RLC across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3075 0.3074 R2 0.3074 0.3074 R1 0.3074 0.3074 PP 0.3073 0.3073 S1 0.3073 0.3073 S2 0.3072 0.3073 S3 0.3072 0.3072

IExec RLC Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.34M $6.69 M $7.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.15 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. IExec RLC Capital Flow Net Inflow RLCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.02 M 0.31 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.31 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.33 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.32 2026-08-22 $0.03 M 0.32 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade iExec RLC (RLC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live iExec RLC price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume RLC / USDT $0.3075 $0.3075 $0.3075 -2.16% 171.12K (USDT) Trade