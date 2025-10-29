The live Refacta AI price today is 0.03709 USD. Track real-time REFACTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore REFACTA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Refacta AI price today is 0.03709 USD. Track real-time REFACTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore REFACTA price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 REFACTA to USD Live Price:

$0.0371
$0.0371
+4.09%1D
USD
Refacta AI (REFACTA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:45:38 (UTC+8)

Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03492
$ 0.03492
24H Low
$ 0.0373
$ 0.0373
24H High

$ 0.03492
$ 0.03492

$ 0.0373
$ 0.0373

--
----

--
----

+1.81%

+4.09%

+68.74%

+68.74%

Refacta AI (REFACTA) real-time price is $ 0.03709. Over the past 24 hours, REFACTA traded between a low of $ 0.03492 and a high of $ 0.0373, showing active market volatility. REFACTA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, REFACTA has changed by +1.81% over the past hour, +4.09% over 24 hours, and +68.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Refacta AI (REFACTA) Market Information

--
----

$ 486.69K
$ 486.69K

$ 37.09M
$ 37.09M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Refacta AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 486.69K. The circulating supply of REFACTA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.09M.

Refacta AI (REFACTA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Refacta AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0014578+4.09%
30 Days$ +0.01773+91.58%
60 Days$ +0.01486+66.84%
90 Days$ +0.03209+641.80%
Refacta AI Price Change Today

Today, REFACTA recorded a change of $ +0.0014578 (+4.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Refacta AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01773 (+91.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Refacta AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, REFACTA saw a change of $ +0.01486 (+66.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Refacta AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03209 (+641.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Refacta AI (REFACTA)?

Check out the Refacta AI Price History page now.

What is Refacta AI (REFACTA)

$REFACTA is the native utility token powering all functions in the Refacta ecosystem. Its design follows a sustainable utility-first model, aiming to support long-term development incentives, prevent early-stage volatility, and grow a strong contributor-driven community.

Refacta AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Refacta AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check REFACTA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Refacta AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Refacta AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Refacta AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Refacta AI (REFACTA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Refacta AI (REFACTA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Refacta AI.

Check the Refacta AI price prediction now!

Refacta AI (REFACTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Refacta AI (REFACTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REFACTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Refacta AI (REFACTA)

Looking for how to buy Refacta AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Refacta AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Refacta AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Refacta AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Refacta AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Refacta AI

How much is Refacta AI (REFACTA) worth today?
The live REFACTA price in USD is 0.03709 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current REFACTA to USD price?
The current price of REFACTA to USD is $ 0.03709. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Refacta AI?
The market cap for REFACTA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of REFACTA?
The circulating supply of REFACTA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of REFACTA?
REFACTA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of REFACTA?
REFACTA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of REFACTA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for REFACTA is $ 486.69K USD.
Will REFACTA go higher this year?
REFACTA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out REFACTA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:45:38 (UTC+8)

Refacta AI (REFACTA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

$0.0371
$111,238.54

$3,936.34

$0.02870

$195.41

$3.0702

$3,936.34

$111,238.54

$195.41

$2.5910

$0.19577

