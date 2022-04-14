RedStone (RED) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RedStone (RED), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RedStone (RED) Information RedStone is the fastest-growing Modular Oracle specialising in yield-bearing collateral for lending markets, like LSTs & LRTs. It offers gas-optimized data feeds across 50+ chains & all rollups. Trusted by Morpho, Venus, ether.fi & more. Official Website: https://redstone.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc43c6bfeda065fe2c4c11765bf838789bd0bb5de

RedStone (RED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RedStone (RED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 100.32M $ 100.32M $ 100.32M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 280.00M $ 280.00M $ 280.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 358.30M $ 358.30M $ 358.30M All-Time High: $ 1.1014 $ 1.1014 $ 1.1014 All-Time Low: $ 0.23305251918481165 $ 0.23305251918481165 $ 0.23305251918481165 Current Price: $ 0.3583 $ 0.3583 $ 0.3583 Learn more about RedStone (RED) price

RedStone (RED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RedStone (RED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RED tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RED tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RED's tokenomics, explore RED token's live price!

