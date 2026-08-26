Raydium (RAY) Technical Analysis Today The Raydium Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RAY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Raydium's analysis below. Sign Up

Raydium (RAY) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.7957 -- +29.50% +24.36% +9.76%

Raydium Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Raydium across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.7955 0.7952 R2 0.7952 0.7951 R1 0.7951 0.795 PP 0.7948 0.7948 S1 0.7947 0.7947 S2 0.7944 0.7946 S3 0.7943 0.7944

Raydium Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.41M $3.04 M $3.45 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.51 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.53 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $1.16 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Raydium Capital Flow Net Inflow RAYUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.79 2026-08-25 $0.14 M 0.79 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 0.76 2026-08-23 $0.08 M 0.78 2026-08-22 $0.02 M 0.74 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Raydium (RAY) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Raydium price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume RAY / USDT $0.7957 $0.7957 $0.7957 +0.16% 107.13K (USDT) Trade RAY / USDC $0.7942 $0.7942 $0.7942 +0.06% 34.21K (USDT) Trade