Quant (QNT) Technical Analysis Today The Quant Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into QNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Quant's analysis below. Sign Up

Quant (QNT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $63.43 -- +13.49% -0.62% -12.68%

Quant Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Quant across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 1 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 63.6066 63.6033 R2 63.6033 63.5995 R1 63.5966 63.5971 PP 63.5933 63.5933 S1 63.5866 63.5895 S2 63.5833 63.5871 S3 63.5766 63.5833

Quant Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $4.00 M $4.01 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.13M 3-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.44 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.17M 7-Day Active Buys $1.54 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.71 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Quant Capital Flow Net Inflow QNTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.05 M 63.29 2026-08-25 $0.05 M 65.35 2026-08-24 $0.03 M 64.39 2026-08-23 $0.07 M 64.81 2026-08-22 $0.03 M 63.14 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Quant (QNT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Quant price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume QNT / USDT $63.43 $63.43 $63.43 -2.84% 1.58K (USDT) Trade QNT / USDC $63.45 $63.45 $63.45 -2.74% 904.91 (USDT) Trade