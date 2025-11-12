Overlay Protocol (OVL) Tokenomics
Overlay is building the first decentralized data derivatives protocol. This makes real-world metrics tradable — from ETH burn to Twitch stats, CS2 skins, temperature, and even adult content trends — all on-chain and counterparty-free. Overlay utilizes a dynamic mint/burn model built around the $OVL token to enable counterparty-free trades, eliminating traditional limitations of two-sided liquidity required for similar product classes in the past. With this model, the liquidity problem besetting long-tail assets and exotic markets is solved.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OVL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OVL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Overlay Protocol (OVL) Price History
Analyzing the price history of OVL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
OVL Price Prediction
Want to know where OVL might be heading? Our OVL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
