Overlay is building the first decentralized data derivatives protocol. This makes real-world metrics tradable — from ETH burn to Twitch stats, CS2 skins, temperature, and even adult content trends — all on-chain and counterparty-free. Overlay utilizes a dynamic mint/burn model built around the $OVL token to enable counterparty-free trades, eliminating traditional limitations of two-sided liquidity required for similar product classes in the past. With this model, the liquidity problem besetting long-tail assets and exotic markets is solved.