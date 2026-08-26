Orca (ORCA) Technical Analysis Today The Orca Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ORCA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Orca's analysis below. Sign Up

Orca (ORCA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.2377 -- +17.61% +3.89% -3.48%

Orca Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Orca across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 0 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.2393 1.2386 R2 1.2386 1.2382 R1 1.2383 1.238 PP 1.2376 1.2376 S1 1.2373 1.2372 S2 1.2366 1.237 S3 1.2363 1.2366

Orca Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $1.55 M $1.70 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Orca Capital Flow Net Inflow ORCAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 1.27 2026-08-25 -$0.22 M 1.26 2026-08-24 -$0.11 M 1.28 2026-08-23 $0.18 M 1.28 2026-08-22 -$0.07 M 1.22 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Orca (ORCA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Orca price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ORCA / USDT $1.2377 $1.2377 $1.2377 -2.06% 49.22K (USDT) Trade ORCA / USDC $1.2385 $1.2385 $1.2385 -1.96% 42.03K (USDT) Trade