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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Orca, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Orca, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Orca (ORCA) Technical Analysis Today

Orca (ORCA) Technical Analysis Today

The Orca Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ORCA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Orca's analysis below.

Orca (ORCA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.2377--+17.61%+3.89%-3.48%
Know more about Orca Price

Orca Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Orca across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 2
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 5Neutral 0Buy 9
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.2393
1.2386
R2
1.2386
1.2382
R1
1.2383
1.238
PP
1.2376
1.2376
S1
1.2373
1.2372
S2
1.2366
1.237
S3
1.2363
1.2366

Orca Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.15M
$1.55 M
$1.70 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Orca Capital Flow

Net InflowORCAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M1.27
2026-08-25-$0.22 M1.26
2026-08-24-$0.11 M1.28
2026-08-23$0.18 M1.28
2026-08-22-$0.07 M1.22

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Orca

Trade Orca (ORCA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Orca price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ORCA/USDT
$1.2377
$1.2377$1.2377
-2.06%
49.22K (USDT)
ORCA/USDC
$1.2385
$1.2385$1.2385
-1.96%
42.03K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ORCA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ORCA
ORCA
USD
USD

1 ORCA = 1.2377 USD