Ondo (ONDO) Technical Analysis Today The Ondo Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONDO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ondo's analysis below. Sign Up

Ondo (ONDO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.36252 -- +10.26% -8.88% -5.60%

AI Daily Analysis for Ondo ONDO Analysis 2026-07-29 ONDO Analysis 2026-07-28 Ondo Analysis 2026-07-29 Major Partnership Announced : ONDO announced a partnership with SBI Group to advance securities tokenization and launched the high-performance Ondo Network execution layer. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.

: ONDO announced a partnership with SBI Group to advance securities tokenization and launched the high-performance Ondo Network execution layer. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish. Aggressive Accumulation by Major Funds : Over the past 24 hours, spot active buying volume surged, with futures active buy volume briefly reaching 2.25 times the sell volume. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.

: Over the past 24 hours, spot active buying volume surged, with futures active buy volume briefly reaching 2.25 times the sell volume. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish. Elite Traders Predominantly Long: The long/short ratio of elite accounts remains above 4.0, indicating strong bullish conviction among whales and major players. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish. Major Partnership Announced : ONDO announced a partnership with SBI Group to advance securities tokenization and launched the high-performance Ondo Network execution layer. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.

: ONDO announced a partnership with SBI Group to advance securities tokenization and launched the high-performance Ondo Network execution layer. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish. Aggressive Accumulation by Major Funds : Over the past 24 hours, spot active buying volume surged, with futures active buy volume briefly reaching 2.25 times the sell volume. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.

: Over the past 24 hours, spot active buying volume surged, with futures active buy volume briefly reaching 2.25 times the sell volume. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish. Elite Traders Predominantly Long: The long/short ratio of elite accounts remains above 4.0, indicating strong bullish conviction among whales and major players. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish. Ondo Analysis 2026-07-28 Institutional Partnerships Materialize : ONDO is advancing securities tokenization with DTCC and SBI Group. Social media bullish sentiment scores exceed 75%, strengthening fundamental narratives and supporting price appreciation.

: ONDO is advancing securities tokenization with DTCC and SBI Group. Social media bullish sentiment scores exceed 75%, strengthening fundamental narratives and supporting price appreciation. Elevated Futures Sentiment : The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached 4.64, with a position holder ratio of 3.47, indicating strong bullish market sentiment and providing short-term upside support.

: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached 4.64, with a position holder ratio of 3.47, indicating strong bullish market sentiment and providing short-term upside support. Persistent Capital Outflows: Net capital inflows over the past 7 days have been mostly negative, accompanied by negative funding rates, reflecting spot selling pressure and arbitrage opportunities; caution is advised regarding potential pullback risks. Institutional Partnerships Materialize : ONDO is advancing securities tokenization with DTCC and SBI Group. Social media bullish sentiment scores exceed 75%, strengthening fundamental narratives and supporting price appreciation.

: ONDO is advancing securities tokenization with DTCC and SBI Group. Social media bullish sentiment scores exceed 75%, strengthening fundamental narratives and supporting price appreciation. Elevated Futures Sentiment : The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached 4.64, with a position holder ratio of 3.47, indicating strong bullish market sentiment and providing short-term upside support.

: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached 4.64, with a position holder ratio of 3.47, indicating strong bullish market sentiment and providing short-term upside support. Persistent Capital Outflows: Net capital inflows over the past 7 days have been mostly negative, accompanied by negative funding rates, reflecting spot selling pressure and arbitrage opportunities; caution is advised regarding potential pullback risks.

Ondo Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ondo across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 4 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3624 0.3623 R2 0.3623 0.3622 R1 0.3622 0.3622 PP 0.3621 0.3621 S1 0.362 0.362 S2 0.3619 0.362 S3 0.3618 0.3619

Ondo Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.32M $11.65 M $11.32 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.18M 3-Day Active Buys $29.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $28.82 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.78M 7-Day Active Buys $109.50 M 7-Day Active Sells $110.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ondo Capital Flow Net Inflow ONDOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.52 M 0.37 2026-08-25 -$0.45 M 0.37 2026-08-24 -$1.12 M 0.38 2026-08-23 $1.09 M 0.38 2026-08-22 -$0.47 M 0.37 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Ondo (ONDO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ondo price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ONDO / USDT $0.36252 $0.36252 $0.36252 -2.88% 2.56M (USDT) Trade ONDO / USDC $0.3624 $0.3624 $0.3624 -2.86% 299.06K (USDT) Trade