Ondo (ONDO) Technical Analysis Today
Ondo (ONDO) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.36252
|--
|+10.26%
|-8.88%
|-5.60%
AI Daily Analysis for Ondo
Ondo Analysis 2026-07-29
- Major Partnership Announced: ONDO announced a partnership with SBI Group to advance securities tokenization and launched the high-performance Ondo Network execution layer. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.
- Aggressive Accumulation by Major Funds: Over the past 24 hours, spot active buying volume surged, with futures active buy volume briefly reaching 2.25 times the sell volume. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.
- Elite Traders Predominantly Long: The long/short ratio of elite accounts remains above 4.0, indicating strong bullish conviction among whales and major players. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.
Ondo Analysis 2026-07-28
- Institutional Partnerships Materialize: ONDO is advancing securities tokenization with DTCC and SBI Group. Social media bullish sentiment scores exceed 75%, strengthening fundamental narratives and supporting price appreciation.
- Elevated Futures Sentiment: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached 4.64, with a position holder ratio of 3.47, indicating strong bullish market sentiment and providing short-term upside support.
- Persistent Capital Outflows: Net capital inflows over the past 7 days have been mostly negative, accompanied by negative funding rates, reflecting spot selling pressure and arbitrage opportunities; caution is advised regarding potential pullback risks.
Ondo Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ondo across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Buy
|Sell 4
|Neutral 1
|Buy 9
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 7
|Neutral 3
|Buy 2
Ondo Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Ondo Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-26
|-$0.52 M
|0.37
|2026-08-25
|-$0.45 M
|0.37
|2026-08-24
|-$1.12 M
|0.38
|2026-08-23
|$1.09 M
|0.38
|2026-08-22
|-$0.47 M
|0.37
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.