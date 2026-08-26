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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ondo, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ondo, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ondo (ONDO) Technical Analysis Today

Ondo (ONDO) Technical Analysis Today

The Ondo Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONDO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ondo's analysis below.

Ondo (ONDO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.36252--+10.26%-8.88%-5.60%
Know more about Ondo Price

AI Daily Analysis for Ondo

Ondo Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Major Partnership Announced: ONDO announced a partnership with SBI Group to advance securities tokenization and launched the high-performance Ondo Network execution layer. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.
  • Aggressive Accumulation by Major Funds: Over the past 24 hours, spot active buying volume surged, with futures active buy volume briefly reaching 2.25 times the sell volume. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.
  • Elite Traders Predominantly Long: The long/short ratio of elite accounts remains above 4.0, indicating strong bullish conviction among whales and major players. Affected token: ONDO; Impact direction: Bullish.

Ondo Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Institutional Partnerships Materialize: ONDO is advancing securities tokenization with DTCC and SBI Group. Social media bullish sentiment scores exceed 75%, strengthening fundamental narratives and supporting price appreciation.
  • Elevated Futures Sentiment: The long/short ratio for elite accounts has reached 4.64, with a position holder ratio of 3.47, indicating strong bullish market sentiment and providing short-term upside support.
  • Persistent Capital Outflows: Net capital inflows over the past 7 days have been mostly negative, accompanied by negative funding rates, reflecting spot selling pressure and arbitrage opportunities; caution is advised regarding potential pullback risks.

Ondo Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ondo across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 4
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 9
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.3624
0.3623
R2
0.3623
0.3622
R1
0.3622
0.3622
PP
0.3621
0.3621
S1
0.362
0.362
S2
0.3619
0.362
S3
0.3618
0.3619

Ondo Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.32M
$11.65 M
$11.32 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.18M
3-Day Active Buys
$29.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$28.82 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.78M
7-Day Active Buys
$109.50 M
7-Day Active Sells
$110.28 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ondo Capital Flow

Net InflowONDOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.52 M0.37
2026-08-25-$0.45 M0.37
2026-08-24-$1.12 M0.38
2026-08-23$1.09 M0.38
2026-08-22-$0.47 M0.37

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ondo

Trade Ondo (ONDO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ondo price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ONDO/USDT
$0.36252
$0.36252$0.36252
-2.88%
2.56M (USDT)
ONDO/USDC
$0.3624
$0.3624$0.3624
-2.86%
299.06K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ONDO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ONDO
ONDO
USD
USD

1 ONDO = 0.36252 USD