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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OG, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OG, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About OG

OG Price Info

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OG (OG) Technical Analysis Today

OG (OG) Technical Analysis Today

The OG Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OG's analysis below.

OG (OG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2.927--+16.15%+13.14%+2.70%
Know more about OG Price

OG Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OG across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 10
Neutral 1
Buy 15
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 0Buy 11
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2.9346
2.9333
R2
2.9333
2.9325
R1
2.9326
2.932
PP
2.9313
2.9313
S1
2.9306
2.9305
S2
2.9293
2.93
S3
2.9286
2.9293

OG Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-2.02M
$7.46 M
$9.48 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.34 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OG Capital Flow

Net InflowOGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M2.94
2026-08-25-$0.10 M2.94
2026-08-24-$0.12 M2.93
2026-08-23$0.16 M2.97
2026-08-22$0.00 M2.68

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OG

Trade OG (OG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OG price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OG/USDT
$2.927
$2.927$2.927
-0.27%
26.54K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OG
OG
USD
USD

1 OG = 2.927 USD