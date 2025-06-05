What is Obol (OBOL)

Obol exists to distribute, decentralize, and democratize the digital infrastructure of the future — starting with Ethereum, and expanding to all of Web3. As the foundation for Layer 1 blockchains and decentralized infrastructure networks, the Obol Collective is home to the world’s largest decentralized operator ecosystem. Today, over 800 operators globally decentralized operators run Obol Distributed Validators (DVs) to secure more than $1B on mainnet. Obol DVs deliver better performance, fewer risks, and greater rewards than traditional validators — empowering anyone to run high-performance, slashing-resistant validators.

Obol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Obol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OBOL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Obol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Obol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Obol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Obol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OBOL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Obol price prediction page.

Obol Price History

Tracing OBOL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OBOL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Obol price history page.

How to buy Obol (OBOL)

Looking for how to buy Obol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Obol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OBOL to Local Currencies

1 OBOL to VND ₫ 3,728.8355 1 OBOL to AUD A$ 0.216801 1 OBOL to GBP ￡ 0.103441 1 OBOL to EUR € 0.123279 1 OBOL to USD $ 0.1417 1 OBOL to MYR RM 0.597974 1 OBOL to TRY ₺ 5.574478 1 OBOL to JPY ¥ 20.282938 1 OBOL to RUB ₽ 11.232559 1 OBOL to INR ₹ 12.155026 1 OBOL to IDR Rp 2,322.950448 1 OBOL to KRW ₩ 192.526373 1 OBOL to PHP ₱ 7.881354 1 OBOL to EGP ￡E. 7.036822 1 OBOL to BRL R$ 0.797771 1 OBOL to CAD C$ 0.192712 1 OBOL to BDT ৳ 17.307238 1 OBOL to NGN ₦ 222.797744 1 OBOL to UAH ₴ 5.870631 1 OBOL to VES Bs 13.7449 1 OBOL to PKR Rs 39.9594 1 OBOL to KZT ₸ 72.29534 1 OBOL to THB ฿ 4.60525 1 OBOL to TWD NT$ 4.23683 1 OBOL to AED د.إ 0.520039 1 OBOL to CHF Fr 0.114777 1 OBOL to HKD HK$ 1.110928 1 OBOL to MAD .د.م 1.302223 1 OBOL to MXN $ 2.72064

Obol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Obol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Obol What is the price of Obol (OBOL) today? The live price of Obol (OBOL) is 0.1417 USD . What is the market cap of Obol (OBOL)? The current market cap of Obol is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OBOL by its real-time market price of 0.1417 USD . What is the circulating supply of Obol (OBOL)? The current circulating supply of Obol (OBOL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Obol (OBOL)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Obol (OBOL) is 0.4895 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Obol (OBOL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Obol (OBOL) is $ 628.50K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is Lagrange ($LA)? Complete Guide to the Revolutionary ZK Infrastructure Token This comprehensive guide explores Lagrange’s groundbreaking approach to decentralized proof generation, its native $LA token, and how this innovative infrastructure is reshaping everything from rollup scalability to verifiable AI. Whether you’re a developer seeking efficient ZK solutions, an investor interested in infrastructure tokens, or simply curious about the future of cryptographic verification, this article provides essential insights into Lagrange’s role in building tomorrow’s verifiable internet.

Crypto in Syria (2025): A Digital Lifeline Amid Economic Ruin While foreign banks still restrict access, and legacy systems crumble, MEXC offers an alternative ecosystem—borderless, secure, and censorship-resistant.